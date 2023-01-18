Red Wave Investments LLC Takes Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Red Wave Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,057 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DKS. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $126.74 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $131.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.89. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.81.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,078,402.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,283 shares of company stock worth $4,475,632 over the last ninety days. 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Stories

