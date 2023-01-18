ReddCoin (RDD) Price Up 27.2% Over Last Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $9.67 million and $6,151.25 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 27.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.54 or 0.00406435 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00030027 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016267 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00018609 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000363 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.