Reef 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $36.84 Million (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. During the last week, Reef has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Reef has a market cap of $60.04 million and $36.84 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Reef Coin Profile

Reef uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 21,180,265,681 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Reef’s official website is reef.io. The official message board for Reef is medium.com/@reefdefi. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

