Reik & CO. LLC Raises Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Reik & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,895 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $99.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.09, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.79. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $157.50.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.74.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

