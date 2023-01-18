Relay Token (RELAY) Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Relay Token (RELAY) traded 77.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last week, Relay Token has traded up 136.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Relay Token token can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Relay Token has a total market cap of $3.17 billion and $2,240.08 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Relay Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00427940 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,289.69 or 0.30038216 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.16 or 0.00764889 BTC.

About Relay Token

Relay Token’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relay Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Relay Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Relay Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Relay Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.