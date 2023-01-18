renBTC (RENBTC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5,267.22

renBTC (RENBTC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. renBTC has a market capitalization of $82.26 million and $5,267.22 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC token can currently be bought for $22,980.83 or 1.06813049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, renBTC has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

renBTC Profile

renBTC’s launch date was May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

renBTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

