ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 22,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 766,940 shares.The stock last traded at $6.51 and had previously closed at $6.30.
ReNew Energy Global Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27.
ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). ReNew Energy Global had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.10 million. Analysts anticipate that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of ReNew Energy Global
ReNew Energy Global Company Profile
ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ReNew Energy Global (RNW)
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.