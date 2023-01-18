ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 22,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 766,940 shares.The stock last traded at $6.51 and had previously closed at $6.30.

ReNew Energy Global Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). ReNew Energy Global had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.10 million. Analysts anticipate that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in ReNew Energy Global by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in ReNew Energy Global by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in ReNew Energy Global by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 556.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. 45.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.