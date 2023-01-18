Request Self Reported Market Cap Tops $103.53 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $103.53 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10301836 USD and is up 2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $5,982,243.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

