Request Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Request has a total market capitalization of $95.44 million and $4.47 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Request has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.0954 or 0.00000460 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010836 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00031340 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00038975 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004734 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000793 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00017880 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00231100 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10355468 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $2,919,406.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.