Research Analysts Set Expectations for American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) – KeyCorp upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for American Electric Power in a research report issued on Monday, January 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.68 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.33. The consensus estimate for American Electric Power’s current full-year earnings is $5.03 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s FY2024 earnings at $6.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.41 EPS.
American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share.
American Electric Power Stock Up 0.0 %
American Electric Power stock opened at $94.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.63 and a 200-day moving average of $94.25.
American Electric Power Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 68.74%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
American Electric Power Company Profile
American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.
