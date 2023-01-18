Revain (REV) Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Revain (REV) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 18th. Revain has a market cap of $50.43 million and $407,874.93 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Revain has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002993 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 90.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.16 or 0.00432566 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,328.49 or 0.30362915 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.52 or 0.00770145 BTC.
Revain Profile
Revain is a token. It was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official website is revain.org. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain.
Revain Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.
