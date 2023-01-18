Revain (REV) Trading Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

Revain (REV) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Revain has a total market capitalization of $50.43 million and $407,874.93 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Revain has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002993 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 90.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.16 or 0.00432566 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,328.49 or 0.30362915 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.52 or 0.00770145 BTC.
About Revain
Revain (REV) is a token. It launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revain’s official website is revain.org. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Revain
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.
