Richard L. Renninger Sells 5,000 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE DRI traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $147.77. The company had a trading volume of 10,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $152.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.92 and its 200-day moving average is $133.50.
Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 66.76%.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.04.
Darden Restaurants Company Profile
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
