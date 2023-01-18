Richard L. Renninger Sells 5,000 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE DRI traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $147.77. The company had a trading volume of 10,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $152.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.92 and its 200-day moving average is $133.50.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 66.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,311,000 after acquiring an additional 763,728 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after buying an additional 362,658 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 151.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,924,000 after buying an additional 357,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.04.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.