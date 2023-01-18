Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Hits Market Capitalization of $925,045.10

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $925,045.10 and approximately $17,073.94 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010840 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00031342 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00039191 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004849 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00017955 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00230834 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

