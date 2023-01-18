Ripio Credit Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $17,109.67 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $924,901.00 and $17,109.67 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00031328 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00039081 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004814 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000792 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00018082 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00231266 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00188314 USD and is up 1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $17,113.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

