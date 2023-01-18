Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.367 per share on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th.

TSE RBA opened at C$79.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.87 billion and a PE ratio of 21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$75.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$83.46. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of C$62.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$536.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$488.36 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “buy” rating and set a C$67.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$67.90.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

