RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Short Interest Up 5,423.1% in December

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,600 shares, a growth of 5,423.1% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund stock remained flat at $16.32 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,153. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $20.04.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This is a positive change from RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund
RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.
