RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Short Interest Up 5,423.1% in December

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,600 shares, a growth of 5,423.1% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund stock remained flat at $16.32 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,153. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $20.04.

Get RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This is a positive change from RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 9.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 412.1% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 82,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 66,122 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000.

(Get Rating)

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.