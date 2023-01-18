Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.8% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.90. 15,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,222. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.57. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $213.09.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

