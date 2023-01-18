Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 14,167 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,167 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $46,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. United Bank grew its stake in Accenture by 6.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 104.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,341 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,199 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN stock opened at $284.88 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $360.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $281.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.17. The company has a market cap of $179.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.69%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

