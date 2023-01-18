Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $29.11 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,690 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $29,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,786 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 867,586 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 1,315,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $168,060,000 after acquiring an additional 778,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,359,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.31.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $120.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.16. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $192.10. The company has a market capitalization of $134.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

