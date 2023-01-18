Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $36.62 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 262,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,793 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $36,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $166.91 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $180.01. The stock has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.68 and its 200-day moving average is $157.98.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,887 shares of company stock worth $5,349,127 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Barclays lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.41.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

