Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $39.14 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,551,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 278,196 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $39,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 203,165,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,116,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888,097 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,938,000 after purchasing an additional 950,450 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in AT&T by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,838,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,764 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508,871 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,618,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on T shares. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

T stock opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

