Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $42.18 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,509 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $42,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 25,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 115,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 26,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $214.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.70. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $243.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

