Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 255,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $41,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $179.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $154.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Cowen lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.81.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

