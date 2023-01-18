Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 417,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 96,136 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $27,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 331.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Carter’s by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of CRI stock opened at $82.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.66. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.65 and a 52 week high of $100.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $818.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.63 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 45.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $363,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,787.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $363,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,787.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 17,287 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $1,297,389.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,733,834.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,610 shares of company stock valued at $6,935,813. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Carter’s to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

