Rocket Pool ETH Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $300.75 Million (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be bought for approximately $1,703.53 or 0.07953696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $300.75 million and approximately $36.06 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 177,742 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,695.40617617 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $20,603,582.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

