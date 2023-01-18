ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ROHM Stock Performance

Shares of ROHM stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $39.11. 2,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,267. ROHM has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $45.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average of $36.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. ROHM had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $976.36 million during the quarter.

ROHM Company Profile

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. It operates through three segments: ICs, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. The company provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, motor/actuator drivers, interfaces, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

