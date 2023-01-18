Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Rating) dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 175,763 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 703,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Royal Helium Stock Down 7.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.96 million and a PE ratio of -15.45.

About Royal Helium

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 348,908 hectares of prospective helium lands in southern Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Featured Articles

