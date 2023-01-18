Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF) PT Raised to C$2.85 at Stifel Nicolaus

Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.20 to C$2.85 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RUBLF. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Rubellite Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

OTC:RUBLF traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.63. 4,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,165. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92. Rubellite Energy has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $4.11.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

