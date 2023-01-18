Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) PT Raised to C$8.00 at Scotiabank

Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RUPRF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Rupert Resources from C$6.25 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Rupert Resources from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Rupert Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RUPRF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.70. 3,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,032. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.20. Rupert Resources has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $5.37.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

