Rye Brook Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Rye Brook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Shake Shack comprises 1.2% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Rye Brook Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Shake Shack worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Pariax LLC boosted its position in Shake Shack by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 24.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 4.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 4.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lowered Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BTIG Research cut their target price on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Shake Shack from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.21.

Insider Activity

Shake Shack Stock Performance

In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 3,900 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 9.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SHAK traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $57.01. 3,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,118. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.45. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $79.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -97.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $227.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.79 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Articles

