Rye Brook Capital LLC Has $5.76 Million Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Rye Brook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. iShares China Large-Cap ETF comprises about 4.2% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $230,605,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,499,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,220 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,341,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,042,000 after purchasing an additional 515,659 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4,443.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,961,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,801,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354,645 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

FXI traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $31.35. The stock had a trading volume of 989,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,383,969. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average of $28.18.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.