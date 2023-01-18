Rye Brook Capital LLC Purchases 600 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Rye Brook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Equity Residential comprises about 2.3% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.0 %

EQR traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.40. 10,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,999,700. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Equity Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.