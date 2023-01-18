Rye Brook Capital LLC Purchases 6,000 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Rye Brook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. iShares China Large-Cap ETF comprises about 4.2% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rye Brook Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 28,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

FXI traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.35. The stock had a trading volume of 989,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,383,969. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.18. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $39.78.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

