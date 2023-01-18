Rye Brook Capital LLC Sells 98,700 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Rye Brook Capital LLC cut its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,700 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KWEB. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 606.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 67,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 57,737 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 217.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 283,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,285,000 after purchasing an additional 194,053 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4,007.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,021,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,178,000 after purchasing an additional 996,974 shares in the last quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 108.0% during the third quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of KWEB traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $33.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,026,709. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.71.

