Safe Price Tops $5.62 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 18th. In the last week, Safe has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $117.11 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be bought for $5.62 or 0.00027072 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00236291 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00099528 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00056419 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000369 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 5.58626143 USD and is down -6.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

