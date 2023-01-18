Sageworth Trust Co Buys 129 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155,728 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,305.0% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,669,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,942,000 after buying an additional 3,516,893 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,995,000 after buying an additional 1,379,995 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $165,102,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 549.3% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 566,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,161,000 after purchasing an additional 478,854 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $226.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $298.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.83.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.