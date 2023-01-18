Sageworth Trust Co Increases Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $223.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.22.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $247.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.75. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $309.20.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.