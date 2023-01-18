Sageworth Trust Co Purchases 462,356 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 295.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 618,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462,356 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.0% of Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,719.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,107,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002,184 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921,464 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086,483 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,632 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884,494 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $50.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.91.

