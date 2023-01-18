Sageworth Trust Co Sells 449 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sageworth Trust Co lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,011,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $385,414,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of COST opened at $482.82 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $214.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,452 shares of company stock worth $2,651,811. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

