Sageworth Trust Co Sells 586 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sageworth Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 532.4% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Stryker by 123.2% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. BTIG Research upped their target price on Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Stryker to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.68.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $256.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $279.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.83.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.66%.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,079 shares of company stock worth $19,354,832 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

