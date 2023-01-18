Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) rose 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $254.56 and last traded at $250.68. Approximately 7,779 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 340,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAIA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut Saia from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Saia to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Saia from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $216.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.36.

Saia Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.99.

Institutional Trading of Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $729.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.75 million. Saia had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 26.58%. Analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Saia by 157.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,500,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,156,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,674,000 after buying an additional 92,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,815,000 after acquiring an additional 39,660 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Saia by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,089,000 after purchasing an additional 146,262 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Saia by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,616,000 after purchasing an additional 35,076 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

