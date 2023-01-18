Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Cut by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc reduced its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,017 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $640,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,938 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,394,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.08.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $363,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,126,031.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,761 shares of company stock worth $25,501,334. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce stock opened at $148.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $148.47 billion, a PE ratio of 530.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $234.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.34.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

