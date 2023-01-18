Salzhauer Michael Grows Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida comprises 2.8% of Salzhauer Michael’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Salzhauer Michael owned approximately 0.25% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,819,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,854,000 after purchasing an additional 193,486 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,156,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,575,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,749,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,316,000 after purchasing an additional 130,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,557,000 after buying an additional 713,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,736,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,813,000 after buying an additional 49,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBCF traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $31.92. 7,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.09. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.55.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $104.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.57 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 30.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

SBCF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

