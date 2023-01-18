Salzhauer Michael Grows Position in Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,162 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the quarter. Salzhauer Michael owned 0.53% of Summit State Bank worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Summit State Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Summit State Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Summit State Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,275,000. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Summit State Bank alerts:

Summit State Bank Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Summit State Bank stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723. Summit State Bank has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $105.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.40.

Summit State Bank Announces Dividend

Summit State Bank ( NASDAQ:SSBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Summit State Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit State Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit State Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.