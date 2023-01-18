Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.46

Shares of Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.46 and last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 4972 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.

Separately, HSBC upped their price objective on Samsonite International from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.07.

Samsonite International ( OTCMKTS:SMSEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Samsonite International had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $790.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsonite International S.A. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

