Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.46

Shares of Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.46 and last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 4972 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HSBC upped their price objective on Samsonite International from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Samsonite International Stock Up 0.8 %
The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.07.
About Samsonite International
Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.
