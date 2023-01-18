Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 12th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 62.75% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $38.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Down 2.6 %

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SAND. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.28.

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $5.70 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Trading of Sandstorm Gold

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 302.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.0147 dividend. This is an increase from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

