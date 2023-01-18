Sandy Spring Bank Sells 201 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,926,000 after acquiring an additional 422,355 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,019,000 after acquiring an additional 98,914 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,089,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,480,000 after acquiring an additional 145,409 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,860,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,621,000 after acquiring an additional 51,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,186 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

CAT opened at $256.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $133.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.05 and its 200 day moving average is $204.57. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $260.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

