Sandy Spring Bank Sells 26,588 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 26,588 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 91.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

