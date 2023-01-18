Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,749 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 73.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.66. The stock had a trading volume of 28,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,587. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.09. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $30.78.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.